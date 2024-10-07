Abd Rahman appointed new chairman of Theta Edge

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Abd Rahman Mamat has been appointed as Theta Edge Bhd (Theta) chairman effective today, replacing Tengku Datuk Hasmuddin Tengku Othman.

According to Theta, Abd Rahman is a financial personality with extensive experience in Malaysia, having held various senior positions throughout his career in finance.

“Currently, he leverages his expertise as the Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Bhd (MIDF) chairman and also serves as a board member in various companies in the technology, healthcare, logistics and manufacturing sectors.

“His talent and ability have been proven in guiding complex organisations through growth phases, making him the right candidate to chair Theta during the company’s current transformation and growth process,” it said in a statement.

In the same statement, Theta announced the appointment of Datuk Dyg Sadiah Abg Bohan to its Board of Directors, also effective today.

Dyg Sadiah is a leader with a distinguished career in public-private partnerships (PPP), honed during her service with the Public-Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) under the Prime Minister’s Department.

“Additionally, Dyg Sadiah’s extensive experience gained during her service at UKAS is crucial for Theta in implementing and continuing the PPP agenda in the future,” the statement said.

Theta said these appointments are part of its efforts to drive its business through changing economic conditions with fresh new ideas and play a key role in the group’s digital journey.

According to Theta, the appointments also represent a significant step for the group’s future, and all company members will support the government’s efforts in digitalising the nation and the MADANI framework.

“With their proven leadership and expertise, we are confident that Theta will achieve continuous growth and success, thereby contributing meaningfully to Malaysia’s economic and social development,” it said.

Meanwhile, Theta Group chief executive officer Datuk Nuraslina Zainal Abidin, in the same statement, said the appointments of Abd Rahman and Dyg Sadiah would further strengthen Theta’s Board of Directors, especially with their extensive expertise and experience in the private sector and key government agencies.

“We are confident that these two figures will provide invaluable contributions, particularly as Theta embarks on a more aggressive path towards the expansion of our products and services,” she said.