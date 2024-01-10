Act 852 receives positive reaction from community but more awareness needed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852), which came into force today, has received positive reaction from the community, especially restaurant traders most of whom have taken steps to display no smoking signs in their premises.

However, there is a section of the community who are insensitive to the enforcement of the Act and continue smoking shamelessly in public areas in blatant disregard for no smoking signages displayed.

A Bernama survey at several premises, especially restaurants in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi and Kota Warisan in Sepang, found groups of recalcitrant customers smoking electronic cigarettes or vaping.

A customer, Nordila Yasir, 40, was all in praise of the government’s measures and believes that it will be able to curb the culture of smoking in public places, especially in restaurants which is the focus of customers, particularly those with families.

Meanwhile, the situation was no different in restaurants in Meru Raya, Taman Canning and Jalan Lim Bo Seng in Perak where customers continued smoking at their dining tables even though the smoking ban was already in effect.

A restaurant worker, Sahul Hamid, 45, said restaurant owners always remind customers to observe the no smoking rule at their food premises, however, the signs were only decorative pieces on the walls because few customers follow the ruling.

“It has become their habit to light up after a meal, although some customers do leave the premises for awhile to smoke. However, there are those who do not care as they say enforcement is not as strict as it used to be,“ he said.

Meanwhile, p-hailing food deliveryman Muhd Fuzi Abdullah, 29, from Kota Kinabalu, Sabah said most people do not smoke or vape in public places, however, there are some who do so at night or when the premises are pretty empty.

“I propose enforcement officers make their rounds especially at night when friends go ‘kupi-kupi’ (go for coffee) at the mamak shop,” he said.

On average, people in the community hope that more education and awareness efforts related to Act 852 will be expanded in addition to continuous monitoring to ensure the effectiveness of the implementation of the Act,

Herbal product entrepreneur Rosamsidah Mohd Fadzir, 46, from Kuantan, Pahang, said that especially among parents, the implementation of the long-awaited Act needs to be intensified with wider exposure and this could be done by both community or area leaders.

“This is one of the important measures in protecting our children’s health. As a mother of four, I am worried with the sale of vape especially when it was freely sold everywhere without any restrictions on who buys it before the existence of this Act,“ she said.

Isma Ismail, 42, from Taman Mergong, Alor Setar in Kedah said strict action should also be taken against any individual who smokes cigarettes and e-ciggies in eateries, business premises, shopping centres and government premises.

“The current enforcement is lax, that’s why they (smokers) are not afraid to smoke in these areas concerned,“ Isma said.

Hafiz Ahmad, 40, , an employee of a vape shop in Sungai Dua, Penang said following the enforcement of the Act today, he took the initiative of removing all forms of ‘display’ in front of the shop including buntings to comply with all set guidelines.

“What the government is doing is good, especially regarding restrictions on minors, but on behalf of entrepreneurs, we hope that we can be given time to adhere to all the new guidelines that have been set,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin when contacted by Bernama said for the time being they are giving briefings to agencies in addition to educating the public.

He said so far his team has not carried out any operations and hopes that the public, including traders, will get an accurate explanation about the Act.

Terengganu Health Department director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said his team would hold a special meeting to discuss operations and other enforcement measures.

However, he also said the routine operations of enforcing the ban on smoking in eateries, restaurants and public places was still ongoing as usual.