Actions by social media providers to curb crime still weak - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the actions of social media providers in curbing criminal activities are still weak even though 21 discussions have been held between the ministry and all platforms so far.

Fahmi, who is also the government spokesperson, said social media providers are seen as not taking the initiative to study and identify trends in criminal activities on their platforms, but are just waiting for complaints for follow-up action.

“If a scam (fraud) has been identified as a trend as well as its modus operandi, these platforms should make comprehensive efforts. For example using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify all accounts involved (criminal fraud) and eradicate all these accounts.

“They are always saying that they have the products and tools (to curb crime) but we have never seen tools that can really curb the problem of scam crime for example,“ he told reporters after opening ‘Karnival Hari-Hari Bola Piala MADANI Lembah Pantai’ programme in Universiti Malaya here today.

In this regard, Fahmi said the government implemented a regulatory framework or licensing of social media services that was introduced on August 1 and will come into effect from next year.

He said through licensing, the government can issue instructions and take action if a social media platform did not comply with the rules.

“There will be actions against them including fines, compounds or other actions that are being identified through the code of conduct that is being built together with the social media platform as well,“ he said.

On July 27, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that all social media and Internet messaging services must apply for an Application Service Provision Class License under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588).

Asked if the government intended to tighten content regulations involving minors online, Fahmi said the matter is being studied to ensure the use of the Internet and the safety of children.

He also welcomed the proactive move by the Federation of School Bus Associations Malaysia to improve the guidelines and ethics of school bus drivers in the interest of keeping children safe and hoped that the move would be extended to other parties involving minors.

“This is important so that parents feel their children are always safe. We also see this in teachers who also play a role. Previously, there were teachers who displayed the faces of students without the parents’ knowledge and consent.

“So whether it’s school bus operators or teachers or even anyone who is a guardian of children, they must understand especially the Children’s Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act,“ he said.

Yesterday, the police arrested a 24-year-old bus driver who uploaded a video and posted pictures of the children he was carrying on the bus in Simpang Renggam, Kluang at 2.57am and confiscated the mobile phone believed to be used by him for further investigation.