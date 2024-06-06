AIdiladha: No lane closures from June 12 to 19 - Nanta

PUTRAJAYA: The Works Ministry, through the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), has issued an order prohibiting lane closures for maintenance work from June 12 to 19 in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said only emergency work would be allowed to be carried out during the period.

“Works Ministry has long-term and short-term plans to address the problem of road congestion every time it’s the festive season or school holidays,” he said, after handing over of the 300-metre-long slip road project, from Jalan P15H to Persiaran Timur, to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territory) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, today.

Nanta said apart from prohibition of lane closures, the highways’ concessionaires will also activate smart lanes at selected locations to ensure smoother traffic flow.

“Advocacy to motorists regarding smart lanes and the effectiveness of the improvement actions implemented will be monitored by LLM,“ he said.

Regarding the slip road, which is open to the public today, Nanta said the project covering the construction of a drainage system, environmental conservation and the upgrading of traffic lights at the P15H intersection, commenced on Dec 29, 2020, and completed on May 15, this year.

He said among the main challenges faced the project, costing RM12.63 million, was the COVID-19 pandemic and the location of the project site along the main utility corridor in Persiaran Timur, Putrajaya, which indirectly affects the completion period of the project.