Alignment for Penang Mutiara LRT line finalised - Loke

GEORGE TOWN: The alignment for the Penang Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) Project has been finalised and discussions with the main contractor are underway, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

In expressing the hope that physical work on the project could start before the end of the year, he said, the finalised alignment was as proposed by Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp).

“The alignment was finalised after various discussions were conducted with all parties and the Penang government agreed with the alignment proposed by MRT Corp, with the passenger station to start from Bayan Lepas to Komtar and one line to Butterworth (Penang Sentral).

“Pulau Silikon serves as a depot. Now we are discussing and evaluating with the main contractor with the hope that physical works can start before the end of the year as has been scheduled,“ he told reporters after opening the Seafarers and Lighthouse Day at Straits Quay, here today.

On March 29, Loke announced that the federal government had taken over the Penang LRT project from the state government with MRT Corporation appointed as the developer and asset owner.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development of the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) expansion works in Bayan Lepas near here, Loke said the tender for the first package has been closed and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is making a selection of the contractors.

He said the expansion project involved three packages with the first package involving shifting the control tower and increasing the capacity of the terminal from 6.5 million passengers a year to 12 million passengers a year.

Loke was previously reported as saying that the project which started this year is expected to be completed within three to four years and will be financed by MAHB through a financial mechanism agreed upon between the Ministry of Finance and MAHB.