ANM continues to promote Memorial Archives as edutourism destinations

MELAKA: The National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) will continue to promote Memorial Archives as educational tourism destinations among the nation’s communities, especially the younger generation.

ANM director-general Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman said this initiative aims to educate the younger generation about the country’s history, thereby fostering patriotism.

“Previously, ANM was under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC), but now we are under the Ministry of National Unity. The effort will continue so that our children not only visit memorials, galleries, and libraries but also gain beneficial knowledge.

“Currently, we are implementing the Rukun Negara Mural Programme, focusing initially on schools around the Federal Territories. More collaborations with the Education Department will follow to attract the younger generation,“ he told reporters here today.

He said this after the launch of ‘Kembara Memorial: Anak Malaysia Merdeka’ at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial in Banda Hilir, which was officiated by ANM Advisory Board chairman Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom.

Jaafar Sidek added that ANM also offers spaces such as auditoriums in memorials and galleries under its management for schools to conduct various activities like leadership programmes.

Meanwhile, he said various programmes are planned nationwide for the National Month celebration in August, including talks on Malaysian history and statesmen such as the Father of Independence, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al Haj, and Tun Temenggong Jugah Barieng, who played crucial roles in the formation of Malaysia.

The Kembara Memorial: Anak Malaysia Merdeka, a two-day event starting yesterday, involves 20 motorcycle riders beginning their journey at the Tun Hussein Onn Memorial in Kuala Lumpur. In Melaka, the convoy will move from the Proclamation of Independence Memorial to the Portuguese Village and Hang Tuah’s Well before heading to the Tun Abdul Ghaffar Baba Memorial in Jasin.

Various interesting activities involving participants and local residents are planned throughout the convoy.

ANM manages 11 memorials, galleries, and libraries, six of which are in Kuala Lumpur - Tunku Abdul Rahman Memorial, Tun Hussein Onn Memorial, Negarawan Memorial, Tun Abdul Razak Memorial, Galeria Sri Perdana and P. Ramlee Memorial Library.

In the north, there are Rumah Merdeka and the Birthplace of Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad in Kedah, and the Birthplace of P. Ramlee in Penang. The other two are in Melaka, namely Memorial Proclamation of Independence Memorial and the Tun Abdul Ghaffar Baba Memorial.