Anwar’s visit to India to bolster economic ties - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to India is set to strengthen the longstanding cooperation between the two nations, focusing on economic ties and cooperative initiatives, said Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk R. Ramanan.

Ramanan expressed optimism about the potential outcomes of the visit, citing the strong relationship between Anwar and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“India has a long history of cooperation with Malaysia, and one of the main aspects of this relationship is our collaborative initiatives.”

“With Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit, the strong relationship which he maintains not only with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi but with India itself, we would be able to carve out something very good economically for Malaysia,” he said in a news conference after the ‘Swarna Samaroha’-Special Odissi performance at the Temple of Fine Arts’ Shantanand Auditorium in Brickfields, here, on Wednesday night.

Ramanan also highlighted India’s pivotal role in the cooperative sector and its contributions to skills training and human capital development, which closely align with the mission of his ministry.

In addition to cooperative initiatives, Ramanan underscored the economic dimensions of Malaysia-India relations.

He said last year, trade between the two countries reached significant milestones, registering overall trade amount of US$43.3 billion.

Malaysia’s exports to India were worth US$26.3 billion with major exports including palm oil and electronics, while imports primarily comprised petroleum and agricultural products.

“Malaysia is India’s third-largest trading partner in ASEAN and the 11th-largest globally.

“Malaysia has set a target to reach US$100 billion in trade (with India) by 2030, of course it’s a very long way before we achieve that, but we have to set such a goal,” he added.

Anwar is set to make his first official visit to India from Aug 19 to 20. During this visit, it is anticipated that several agreements between the two countries will be signed.

India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia, B. N. Reddy, who was also present at the event, emphasised the significance of the upcoming meeting between the leaders of Malaysia and India.

He expressed confidence in the success of the visit, highlighting the extensive planning undertaken by both governments.

He noted that the strong Malaysian delegation, led by Anwar and including five Cabinet ministers, along with a large delegation from India, underscores the importance both nations place on the event.

The ‘Swarna Samaroha’-Special Odissi performance was organised by the High Commission of India in Malaysia and the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Indian Cultural Centre (NSCBICC). It featured a performance by the visiting troupe led by Guru Dr. Gajendra Panda and his disciples.

The event was also attended by over 350 guests, including ambassadors, high commissioners, and senior officials from various diplomatic missions in Kuala Lumpur, as well as representatives from Indian cultural and community organisations, schools, and academic institutions in Malaysia.