Applications to host 2024 Walk For Freedom now open through Sept 19

KUALA LUMPUR: Global nonprofit organisation dedicated to eradicating human trafficking, A21 has announced applications to become host for the 2024 Walk For Freedom which is set to take place on Oct 19, are now open.

According to A21 in a statement, this year marks the 10th anniversary of the world’s largest anti-human trafficking event of its kind, since its inception in 2014.

Acts as catalysts for local action and global impact, hosts set the foundation for community mobilisation, inspire others to stand for justice, as well as help build a legacy of freedom for future generations.

As a host, they can bring Walk For Freedom to their city, raising awareness and driving action against modern-day slavery.

The application deadline is on Sept 19, whereby hosts must be 18 years of age or older and have a co-host to be eligible for the event. They will be responsible for organising, preparing, communicating, managing costs, and promoting their local walk.

A21 provides comprehensive support to ensure the success of each Walk For Freedom event, including access to a dedicated team via phone, email and webinars, in addition to a digital resource kit such as posters, flyers, fact sheets, and day-of signage.

The Walk For Freedom has united people worldwide, activated cities, reduced vulnerability, and multiplied freedom, having seen over 350,000 participants taking millions of steps for freedom in more than 500 cities globally.

The event has reached over two billion people through media coverage and social media, as well as distributed over 1.4 million awareness and prevention materials.