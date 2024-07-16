Areas linked to Fertiliser Pioneer project not involved in existing Padi Schemes - KPKM

PUTRAJAYA: The implementation of existing Federal Government Padi Fertiliser Assistance Scheme (SBPKP) and the Rice Production Incentive Scheme (SIPP) does not involve areas selected for the Fertiliser Pioneer Programme, the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry said.

The ministry made the announcement in a statement today, stating that both schemes were still continued to ensure the welfare of rice farmers through the provision of subsidies and incentives periodically.

The government has also allocated RM100 million for the Fertiliser Pioneer Project under the Budget 2024, involving a package of supply, delivery and direct application service for compound fertiliser, bio fertiliser and organic fertiliser in Penang, Terengganu and Kelantan.

“Under this pioneer project, the supply of fertiliser is done through accurate and specific fertilising based on information from soil profiling recommended by the Agriculture Department following the status of soil fertility in the areas identified.

“The supply of fertiliser is according to the needs of the soil and the use of bio and organic fertilisers in rice planting in selected areas is the government’s starting steps in an effort to rehabilitate and boost soil fertility, which will contribute to the yield of rice in the country,” the ministry said in response to a report by an online media portal claiming that the revocation of the padi fertiliser scheme would impact farmers and urged the ministry to consider the project’s impact on farmers.