As sports icons, athletes have role in nation-building - Hannah

KUALA LUMPUR: National athletes, who are often considered icons and heroes, not only have a role to play in sports but also in nation-building, especially through their influence on the younger generation, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

As such, she urged these athletes to use their social media platforms prudently and responsibly.

“I see that athletes have a role to play in nation-building, especially as they have access to the younger generation because they look at them (athletes) as role models, inspirations and icons.

“So, I ask that athletes use their social media prudently and responsibly because they have a voice to give direction to the younger generation,” she said at today’s ceremony to hand over sponsorship incentives to the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

She said the messages presented by national athletes after a defeat or victory were crucial as they could have a huge impact on the younger generation.

“Winning or losing is part of sports but the message after a defeat or victory can be invaluable and priceless for a child.

“(For example), if they watched national women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah and national diver Nur Dhabitah Sabri rise from the ashes of defeat, they’ll know that they too can do that. These are examples that they cannot learn in school classrooms but through access to athletes they like or love on social media,” said Hannah.

Meanwhile, today’s ceremony saw all 56 national athletes who competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics receiving Milo incentives worth RM10,000 for their excellence in their respective fields.

Among those present were Pearly, Nur Dhabitah, Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri (track cycling), Johnathan Wong (shooting), Bertrand Rhodict (diving), Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli (para athletics) and Muhammad Imann Aiman Muhammad Rezuan (para swimming).

Malaysia could only bring home two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics but clinched two golds, two silvers and a bronze at the Paris Paralympics.