Audit report opened for debate to improve governance, says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to debate the 2024 Auditor-General’s Report Series 2 (LKAN 2/2024) in Parliament underscores the government’s commitment to embracing constructive criticism for better national governance, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government’s spokesperson, said the debate session, expected to begin next week, would provide MPs with an opportunity to discuss issues and propose enhancements in the management of ministries, departments and agencies outlined in the report.

“The government’s willingness to accept constructive criticism is crucial and we hope this will be reflected in next week’s debate.

“While (MPs) have the right to express their views, it should not be to the extent of baseless accusations or spreading false information,” he said.

Fahmi was speaking to reporters after attending the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing between the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) today.

The LKAN 2/2024, covering audits of nine areas across 11 ministries with an audited total cost of RM41.97 billion, was presented in Parliament today.

The report covers audits of federal ministries, departments, and statutory bodies, scrutinising projects implemented from the Ninth Malaysia Plan (9MP) through to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Highlighted in the report are several implementation shortcomings arising from factors such as insufficient monitoring or supervision by relevant authorities, lack of coordination among agencies, incomplete databases and weaknesses in policies and procedures.

Fahmi acknowledged that the Communications Ministry was also mentioned in the report with regard to the execution of the Point-of-Presence (PoP) project.

He said it involved delays in the first phase of the project, originally scheduled for completion by late 2022.

“While these issues arose prior to my tenure and that of the ministry’s secretary-general (Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa), we will carefully assess the criticisms raised,” Fahmi assured.

He said the first phase of the PoP project is nearing completion, with only three sites awaiting development.