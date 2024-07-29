Bank officer loses RM260,400 in phone scam

KUANTAN: A 55-year-old male bank officer lost RM260,400 in a phone scam by fraudsters posing as officers from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Pahang Police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the victim received a call from the suspect on July 16, informing him that he was involved in commercial crimes.

“The call was then transferred to another suspect impersonating a police officer, who claimed that an arrest order and asset freezing order from the Federal Court of Malaysia had been issued against the victim.

“The victim was instructed to hand over his assets for this purpose and to transfer his Employees Provident Fund (EPF) money into a bank account as directed by the suspect, along with the bank account details,“ he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said that the victim only realised his account had been depleted when he checked with the bank yesterday and discovered that several withdrawals totalling RM260,400 had been made.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,“ he added.