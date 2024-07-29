Better traffic flow with completion of upgrading work on Jalan Tun Razak

KUALA LUMPUR: The completion of the upgrading project involving a 1.4 km stretch of the connected Jalan Tun Razak and Sultan Iskandar Expressway here has solved traffic congestion issue in one of the city’s congestion hot spots, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said.

In fact, she said with the additional lanes on both directions, traffic congestion in the area has now been reduced from four minutes to one minute.

“There was a study by a lecturer from Universiti Teknologi MARA which found that city dwellers spent on average one to two hours a day in traffic congestion.

“So, I’m confident that this project is not only capable of reducing traffic congestion but also increasing the productivity of workers using the route and subsequently, bringing positive impact to the country’s economy,” she said after launching the completion of the project here today.

The RM75 million road upgrading project, which began in June 2020, added a lane in both directions of Jalan Tun Razak, installed barriers to guide traffic flow, and widened five bridge structures at several locations in the area.

Zaliha said a survey will be carried out by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to see the feedback of road users to ensure that the people are satisfied with the improvement works that have been carried out.