Bills to amend CAAM Act, to repeal MAVCOM Act tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The bill to amend the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) Act 2017 (Act 788) was tabled for the first reading at the Dewan Rakyat today.

The bill, to be cited as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (Amendment) Act 2024, aims at transfering all functions of the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) to CAAM.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Hasbi Habibollah, when tabling the bill, said the second and third readings of the bill will be tabled during this current session.

The bill seeks to transfer all functions of MAVCOM in relation to the regulation of economic and commercial affairs in connection with the civil aviation industry in Malaysia to CAAM due to the dissolution of the Commission.

With this amendment, CAAM shall become the sole regulatory body pertaining to civil aviation industry in Malaysia.

The bill includes an amendment to subsection 16(1) of Act 788 pertaining to new functions of the authority to regulate economic matters relating to the civil aviation industry including to improve connectivity, globally and locally, so as to promote economic ties, integration and growth, and trade, investment and tourism.

Also to encourage effective competition within the civil aviation industry by promoting an economic environment which allows Malaysian carriers to maintain their ability to compete effectively in the civil aviation market in a sustainably profitable, efficient and fair manner.

And, to promote the efficient, economic and profitable operation of aerodromes and ground handling services, and timely investments in the civil aviation industry to meet Malaysia’s evolving demand and development needs.

Earlier, Hasbi also tabled the bill to repeal the MAVCOM Act 2015 (Act 771), for the first reading.

Apart from seeking to repeal the Act and dissolve the Commission established under the Act, the bill also seeks to provide for the vesting of MAVCOM properties in CAAM established under Act 788 and to provide for related matters.

Through the bill, all powers, rights, duties, liabilities and obligations of MAVCOM shall be devolved on CAAM.

The bill also seeks to provide for the transfer of all existing agreements, deeds, documents and other instruments from MAVCOM to CAAM.

Hasbi said the second and third readings of the bill are also expected to be presented during the current session.