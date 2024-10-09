Blogger Raja Petra dies aged 74 in United Kingdom

KUALA LUMPUR: Blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin died last night in the United Kingdom (UK) at the age of 74.

His death was confirmed by his brother, Raja Idris, through a post on social media this morning.

“It is with great sadness that I am informing you that my loving brother Raja Petra Kamarudin has just passed away at 11.26 pm UK time on Monday Sept 9, 2024 in Manchester, UK.

“May Allah SWT place him among the martyrs and the soleheen. Amen ya Rabbal alamin,“ according to the message.

Born on Sept 27, 1950 in Surrey, England, he ran the website Malaysia Today, which published his views on Malaysian politics.

The deceased used to study at Kuala Kangsar Malay College and Victoria Institution.