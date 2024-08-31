Bodycam a fear factor to enhance integrity, enforcement - Customs DG

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of body-worn cameras (BWC) among personnel of the Royal Customs Department (JKDM) almost 11 months ago has improved the integrity of its officers in the field and avoided charges of misconduct.

JKDM director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin said that since BWC was first used in October last year, complaints involving misconduct by customs officers have decreased.

“Before BWC was used, there were nine cases of complaints against officers’ misconduct in the field. However, since its deployment for use, data shows a decrease in cases to five complaints,“ she said in a statement here today.

The bodycam is a camera device worn on a person’s body while performing duties, created to record evidence.

Used by officers at the country’s entry points and those who carry out enforcement operations, it is also aimed at increasing enforcement activities, including intelligence, in stemming the leakage of national revenue.

Anis Rizana said the use of BWC, in line with the decision of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption meeting in 2019, can serve as a ‘fear factor’ to prevent abuse of power and misconduct by its officers and individuals interacting with JKDM personnel.

“This is due to the recording of the BWC that can be used as evidence if any issues arise,“ she said.

She said JKDM always responded to the MADANI government’s call for every ministry and department to improve governance by adopting digitalisation and artificial intelligence.