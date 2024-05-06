PETALING JAYA: Staff and visitors at the Tourism, Arts, and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) in Putrajaya were forced to evacuate the premises following a bomb threat, today.
The evacuation occurred after a ministry staff-member raised concerns about a suspicious package delivered earlier via a delivery service.
According to AstroAwani, a package was delivered to the ministry’s headquarters in Putrajaya via a delivery service.
“The ministry’s staff have seen the package, and it appears to be a bomb,” AstroAwani’s senior deputy vice-president of branded content, Zaiful Ariffin, was quoted as saying.
Zaiful was at the ministry to attend a meeting.
“As of now, we have not received confirmation (of what is in the) package.
“(We) have been instructed to evacuate the building as a safety precaution.”
Further updates are expected as developments unfold.