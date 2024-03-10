Boy among five rescued from water surge in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Five individuals, including a boy, were rescued by the fire department after being trapped in a water surge in Kampung Batu 10, Cheras-Kajang Highway, near here, yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they were alerted to the incident at 9.05 pm.

He said a fire engine along with six personnel from the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn fire station was dispatched to the scene.

“The operations commander reported that five victims, consisting of three men, one woman and a boy, were trapped across the river due to the headwater phenomenon.

“The team used the ‘river crossing’ technique to assist all the victims in crossing the river,” he said when contacted today.

All the victims, who were not injured, were rescued by 2 am.