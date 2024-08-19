Budget 2025: Education Ministry focused on education development plan, education reform

SABAK BERNAM: The Education Development Plan 2013-2025 that will end and the implementation of education reform in the country are among the focus of the Education Ministry (MOE) in Budget 2025.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said they have gathered input from stakeholders to ensure the tabling of the Budget will encompass matters necessary for the empowerment of the education sector.

“Our priority in MOE is focused on development of schools, facilities and other important needs to be coordinated with the education reform agenda.

“Other matters that have been given attention is the expansion of pre-school classes that we view as an important approach to tackle issues of neglect and malnutrition among children, intervention programmes for special needs children, digital STEM and Upholding the Malay Language and Strengthening the English Language,” she said at a media conference after a ministry project handover ceremony at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bagan Terap here today.

She added that 710 out of 1,075 dilapidated schools in the country have been repaired as of Aug, with 164 still under construction and 201 in pre-construction.

On the spread of Monkeypox, Fadhlina said her ministry was always prepared and has turned input from the Health Ministry (MOH) into guidelines in plans on tackling the matter.

“In terms of preparation, we’re always ready and we’ve also gotten advice from the MOH and based on the health guidelines, we will announce any measures to schools,” she said.

The Budget 2025 will be presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 18.