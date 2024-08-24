Business operations on Jalan Masjid India can resume as usual today - KL mayor

KUALA LUMPUR: Business operations on Jalan Masjid India can resume as usual today, said Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr. Maimunah Mohd Sharif.

She stated that an inspection by the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia at the site where a foreign woman is feared to be buried in a sinkhole which appeared this morning has confirmed that the area is safe.

“Businesses here can operate as usual today, but traders are advised to remain cautious,“ she told reporters at the scene last night.

Addressing complaints from traders about several previous incidents of ground subsidence in the area, Maimunah assured that the issue is under the observation and action of the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Project Management executive director, Mohamad Hamim, said his team has been consistently monitoring the area, and previous subsidence incidents did not result in any loss of life or property.

“Monitoring and maintenance are conducted continuously,“ he added.

Earlier, traders in the vicinity of the sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India called on authorities to carry out ongoing monitoring in the area and take appropriate action, as this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.

Today, the media reported that an Indian national woman named Vijayaletchumy, 48, is feared to be buried in the sinkhole at Jalan Masjid India yesterday morning.

The incident occurred just a few meters from business premises in the affected area.

As of 10.20 pm yesterday, search and rescue operations are still ongoing.