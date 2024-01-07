Businessman charged with using fake “Datuk Seri” title

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of using a fake “Datuk Seri” title.

Wan Yon Ann, 40, was alleged to have used the title not conferred on him by the Melaka Governor for business, trade and profession at a fast food restaurant in Jalan Ipoh, here, at 3 pm on July 31, 2022.

He was charged with breaching the laws of Melaka and charged under Section 4A(5) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Enactment 1981.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Aisyah Mohamed Zanyuin offered bail of RM30,000 with one surety, but lawyer Siti Hajar Aisyah Mohd Pozi, representing the accused requested a lower bail on the grounds that her client was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Aug 29 for mention.