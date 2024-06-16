Cabinet ministers convey condolences to Fadhlina and family

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Cabinet ministers expressed their condolences to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and her family on the passing of her mother Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor this morning.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa, in a post on Facebook, described the passing of Siti Zalikhah, the widow of the late Datuk Dr Siddiq Fadzil, as a significant loss to the country as she was a respected educator and community activist.

“I extend my condolences to YB Fadhlina and her family on this loss. May Allah SWT bless the deceased’s soul and place her among the righteous and pious,” she said.

Also sharing his grief was Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

“May her soul be showered with mercy and placed among the faithful and righteous. My condolences to the entire family of the deceased,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad also extended his condolences to Fadhlina and hoped that she remains strong and patient during this difficult time.

“It is sad to hear the news of the passing of Ustazah Datin Dr Siti Zalikhah Md Nor. May her soul be showered with mercy and placed among the righteous and pious.

“I also extend my heartfelt condolences to YB Fadhlina and her family on the loss of their beloved mother. May they remain strong and patient in facing this trial,” Dzulkefly said in a Facebook post.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu also shared her sadness over the passing of Fadhlina’s mother through a Facebook post.

“My deepest condolences to YBM Fadhlina and her family on the passing of their beloved mother on this blessed day of Arafah. I share in your sorrow and pray that her soul is blessed with mercy and placed among the righteous,” she said.

Siti Zalikhah died at Serdang Hospital at 9.30 am today and the news was shared by the Office of the Minister of Education through a post on Fadhlina’s Facebook page.