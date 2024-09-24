Case of five family members of Ulu Tiram assailant transferred to Kuala Lumpur High Court

JOHOR BAHRU: The Sessions Court here today transferred the case of five family members of the Ulu Tiram police station assailant, who are facing nine separate charges of violence on May 17, to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Judge Rasidah Roslee granted the transfer following a request from deputy public prosecutor Yazid Mustaqim Roslan.

The five individuals are the assailant’s father, Radin Imran Radin Mohd Yassin, 62; his mother, Rosna Jantan, 59; and three siblings: Radin Romyullah Radin Imran, 34; Farhah Sobrina Radin Imran, 23; and Mariah Radin Imran, 19.

The court ordered Radin Imran and Radin Romyullah to be detained in Sungai Buloh Prison, while Rosna and Farhah Sobrina were ordered to be held in Kajang Prison, both located in Selangor.

Mariah was ordered to be admitted to the Permai Hospital here for a month for a mental health evaluation.

All the accused were represented by lawyer Faizal Rahman.

On June 19, they were charged in the same court with nine separate offences, including promoting acts of terrorism by instilling the ideology of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group.

On May 17, two constables, Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were killed in an attack on the police station carried out by a man, while Cpl Mohd Hasif Roslan, 38, was injured by gunfire. The assailant was shot dead.