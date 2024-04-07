PETALING JAYA: A chemical leak at the KLIA Southern Support Zone Aircraft Engineering area resulted in at least 20 staff members from Sepang Aircraft, MAS Engineering Hangar, and CAE suffering from bouts of nausea.

In a statement, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department reported that six individuals were sent to the air disaster unit, 13 to the medical centre, and one to Putrajaya Hospital for treatment.

“Among the agencies involved are the police, the Department of Environment (DOE), Aviation Security (AVSEC), Health Ministry, Airport Fire Rescue Service and Air Side Safety,“ the department stated.

Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Muhammad Nur Khairi Samsumin stated that a distress call was received at 11.23am

In response, six personnel from the KLIA Fire and Rescue Department and the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue Department Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) unit were dispatched to investigate the scene.

Earlier today, it was reported that a Hazmat team had been sent to Sepang following the detection of a chemical leak.