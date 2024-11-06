PETALING JAYA: China Press recently announced that their official Facebook page has been taken down on Monday (June 10).

It was not disclosed as to why the Mandarin-language daily publication’s social media page which boosted over 2.5 million followers was taken down.

A report by the publication recently stated that it has since migrated to another Facebook page.

According to Malaysiakini, citing China Press’ editor-in-chief (EIC), the page was taken down following a post that was said to have “violated Facebook’s community guidelines.”

ALSO READ: Malaysia, ASEAN nations will strive for better communications, multimedia regulation - Fahmi

The EIC also mentioned that Facebook had not specified which post that violated community guidelines.

“We are undaunted and continue to stand on the frontlines of news - not disappeared,” the daily’s management were quoted as saying.

The daily publication is currently posting its articles on China Press Johor’s Facebook page.

READ MORE:

Govt has no intention of curbing press freedom: Fahmi

Media Chinese to “gradually” slash staff count in five years, looking into integrating AI in operations