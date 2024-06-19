Clinic thriving with ‘epidemic of niceness’

KLANG: Speak of government hospitals and one imagines long queues and harassed doctors who are quick to treat and dismiss patients as soon as possible.

But one health clinic that has won the admiration of patients and visitors is the Sungai Bertek Health Clinic in Jalan Tepi Sungai, Klang.

Housewife Rafidah Mohd Hanif, 64, who has diabetes and hypertension said the doctors are always humble and patient.

“They are not proud just because they are doctors. They are humble, patient and treat us with lots of respect. The clinic has ‘an epidemic of niceness,”’ she said, adding that the service is also quick as she usually leaves within 90 minutes of her arrival.

Taxi driver Devindran Suppiah, 42, who has had two heart attacks and is seeking treatment at the clinic for diabetes, hypertension and smoking cessation, said his health has improved tremendously under the care of the doctors.

“My only complaint is I see a different doctor at each appointment. This cannot be helped as we are called based on our number. But any doctor I see has my full medical records, so it is not a serious matter. Today, my diabetes and hypertension are under control and I am on the way to quitting cigarettes too. The doctors here go above the call of duty to provide medical attention and they are so humble and kind.”

Medical officer Dr Nagaletchumy Thangarasu, who represented the Family Medicine Specialist in charge of the clinic, Dr Rafidah Mahmud, who was away when theSun visited, said the clinic was established in 2017.

Apart from treating chronic diseases, services at the clinic include the National Health Screening Initiative, Quit Smoking Clinic, Family Medicine Specialist Services, Dietician Counselling (on scheduled visits) and outpatient treatment. It also manages TB patients.

“Our clinic is classified under Category 7, which means it was built to handle less than 50 patients daily. But today, we have 40 staff, including 12 doctors, six nurses and five pharmacists, and treat between 380 and 400 patients daily.

“Yes, it can be tough on some days, but the manpower is adequate, so we can handle the workload. We are happy our patients think we are kind and humble. But this is normal because we are here to serve and not lord over them.”

Medical officer Dr Nur Izzati Ismail said staff at the clinic are like family.

“The doctors and nurses here have a good rapport and we treat our patients like family. I guess this shows in the way we deal with them.”

Medical officer Dr Quay Yen Sue said doctors at the clinic also have their fair share of difficult patients.

“We remind ourselves that they are sick and may not be in the right frame of mind when they see us. So if patients are rude, we just win them over by speaking kindly. Within minutes, they calm down and leave in a better disposition.”

Nagaletchumy said the efficiency of the clinic lies in its appointment system, although it accepts walk-in patients. It also practises “on-time treatment”.

“Upon arriving here, patients have their vital signs checked and if the nurse finds a serious abnormality, the patient jumps the queue and is given immediate attention. As most of our patients are older, they may not be aware of their health condition or take their medicines on time, so all our doctors include counselling as an added element and take a little longer with each patient.”

And what do the patients here want for the clinic moving forward, considering it has earned an excellent name for the health ministry?

“I hope the health ministry will construct another building here for our comfort as the waiting area is too cramped.

“Privacy is also an issue as there are three doctors and other patients in one consultation room. This makes it difficult for us to talk about very private matters,” said a patient.

The article was first published in theSun’s print edition on May 17, 2024