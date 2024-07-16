Communication Ministry annnounces Rahmah Student Prepaid Package

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications today announced Rahmah Student Prepaid Package at a price not exceeding RM30 with a minimum starting data of 30GB valid for 180 days.

Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil when announcing the matter said the package was specifically for secondary school leavers who continue their studies at selected Public Institutions of Higher Education (IPTA) and Public Skills Training Institutions (ILKA).

“This Rahmah Student Prepaid package can be subscribed from August 16 through five telecommunications service providers, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech and YTL Communications (YES).

“This package offer is the expansion of the Rahmah Mobile Internet Package (prepaid) that was introduced last year,“ he said while opening the IPRM (Institute of Public Relations Malaysia) Ethical and Responsible Communication Conference here today, which was also attended by the Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa.

Fahmi said the package offered was an effort by the Ministry of Communications with the strategic cooperation of the telecommunication service providers involved, in line with the MADANI Government’s desire to deal with the increase in the cost of living, especially to help students during study and learning sessions.

He said more information about Rahmah Student Prepaid Package will be announced by telecommunications service providers.

Fahmi said the complete list of selected IPTA and ILKA will be notified through the Ministry of Communications website at www.komunikasi.gov.my.

At the press conference afterwards, Fahmi said, the Rahmah Prepaid Siswa Package can be subscribed to by all students at IPTA and ILKA.

“We will start (this initiative) for all IPTA and ILKA students first, and then we will discuss with the telco company to spread the package widely.

“In Rahmah Student Prepaid Package, the government does not make any payment but the telco company is kind enough to reduce the charge (for students),“ he said.