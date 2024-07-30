Compnay owner charged with using forged documents as genuine

TAWAU: A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to six counts of using forged documents as genuine to obtain quotations for repair and maintenance works of two schools in Tawau in 2020.

Jumadil Iggoh, 61, made the plea before Judge Jason Juga.

On three of the charges, Jumadil is alleged to have used the forged documents, namely, in bank account statements dated July 13, 2020, for April, May and June, to obtain quotations for the repair and maintenance of teacher’s quarters at Sekolah Kebangsaan Andrassy, ​​Tawau.

The other three charges are for using the forged documents in the bank account statement, dated Oct 14, 2020, for June, July and August, to dishonestly obtain quotations for the renovation and maintenance of the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kinabutan II building, Tawau, under the 2020 Economic Stimulus Package.

The offences were allegedly committed on July 14, 2020, and Oct 14, 2020, at the Tawau District Education Office.

The charges are framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both upon conviction.

Jumadil was allowed bail of RM10,000 with a local surety and also ordered to report to the MACC Office every two months and surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Sept 26 for mention.

The prosecution was handled by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Prosecuting Officer Rekraj Singh while Jumadil was represented by lawyer Abdul Ghani Zelika.