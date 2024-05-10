Comprehensive police probe into GISBH covers multiple legal aspects - Saifuddin

BANDAR BAHARU: The comprehensive police probe into GISB Holdings (GISBH) covers multiple legal aspects, causing the number of individuals arrested in connection with the organisation to fluctuate based on the evolving needs of the investigation.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated that more than 1,000 police personnel, as well as counseling and psychology experts, are engaged in the case.

“Since the start of our operation until now, we have been working to establish several things, including the number of arrests. The figures constantly change. A few days ago, I was briefed on 625 arrests, but by tomorrow, the number will have changed again.

“It’s dynamic because each investigation uncovers new findings. That’s the first point. Second, the police investigation should be differentiated from the responsibilities of the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) under JAKIM and the state religious authorities.

“They focus on matters of religious deviation, while the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) oversees various Acts under our jurisdiction,“ he told reporters at the KDN Meet-and-Greet programme and the 76th National Registration Day celebration at Sekolah Kebangsaan Permatang Pasir today.

He was asked to comment on whether the police would be making further arrests soon.

Saifuddin Nasution explained that at the initial stage, only four legal provisions were applied within KDN agencies. However, the investigation has since expanded to include 10 legal provisions across various agencies under the ministry.

He said the laws involved include the Penal Code, the Child Act 2001, the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, the Societies Act 1966, the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, and the Births and Deaths Registration Act 1957.

“If you ask me whether there will be more arrests, I would say let the police proceed based on the type of offences under specific sections and Acts. If justified, the investigation will be completed and then handed over to the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“We do not investigate just because it draws attention. No, we investigate to ensure justice is upheld, and action is taken based on evidence. So those involved cannot evade justice. That is the main responsibility of the police force,” he said.