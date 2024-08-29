Concerns raised over Penang pedestrian street proposal

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai has raised concerns over a proposal to turn Chulia Street and Love Lane into permanent pedestrian streets.

He said there were still residents living in the area and the locations were not exclusively commercial areas.

“We have to consult the stakeholders and also carry out a traffic impact assessment before even considering such a proposal,” he told theSun.

Wong pointed out that for the elderly residents in the area, it might be inconvenient, especially for those who need to travel.

He was responding to a suggestion by transport consultant Dr Rosli Azad Khan, who suggested George Town emulate European tourist areas by turning some of its roads into pedestrian and public transport zones.

Rosli made the proposal in an article published by a news portal recently.

Wong also raised concerns about emergency cases, that may require the use of the roads.

He added that it would be inconvenient for business owners to load and unload their goods and merchandise if the streets were turned into permanent pedestrian streets.

“Other than that, if someone orders food from one of the F&B outlets in a pedestrian street, it would take more time for the food delivery rider to pick up the order and send it to their customers.”

Wong said when the Penang Island City Council carried out a similar study several years ago, it was met with resistance from business owners.

He also highlighted that Penang has temporary pedestrian streets all year round, especially during festivals and events.

“Occupy Beach Street (OCB) is held every Sunday morning at Beach Street, in addition to the Penang Chinese New Year Celebrations or Miao Hui, which is held on an annual basis.”

Meanwhile, George Town

World Heritage Incorporated general manager Dr Ang Ming Chee said the proposal for permanent pedestrian streets would depend on the needs of the local community.

“Local interests come first. If the local community needs a permanent pedestrian street, then it is possible to explore this option,” she said, adding that implementing OCB was possible because it only takes up part of Beach Street.

“Apart from that, the banks in that area are all closed on Sundays.”

Ang said several streets in inner George Town are also closed temporarily for the George Town World Heritage Day on July 7 each year, and some roads around Jalan Kebun Bunga are closed for two to three days to accommodate the Thaipusam celebrations.

She said the idea of a pedestrian street need not be confined only to George Town.

“For instance, night markets are held at different locations throughout the state, and streets are closed each time,” she said, adding that roads in Penang are frequently closed for events such as runs and cycling competitions.

“We even have the Penang Bridge run, which is held annually.”