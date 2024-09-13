Construction worker dies in two-vehicle collision

JERTIH: A construction worker was killed when his four-wheel-drive vehicle collided with a lorry on Jalan Lata Belatan near Kampung Kuala Kubang, Jabi, yesterday.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said that the accident occurred at 330 pm. The victim, Muhammad Haziq Afiq Mohd Aluwi, 20, was driving a Ford Ranger from Lata Belatan towards Jabi town when his vehicle collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the Hino lorry, driven by Mohamad Nazri Kamarudin, 30, was travelling from the East Coast Rail Link Project (ECRL) site in Kampung Kuala Kubang towards Lata Belatan. While negotiating a bend, the lorry veered into the opposite lane and collided with Muhammad Haziq Afiq’s vehicle,” he said in a statement last night.

The victim, a resident of Kampung Gong Duek, Hulu Besut, died at the scene from severe head injuries, while Mohamad Nazri escaped unhurt.

Abdul Rozak added that the victim’s body was taken to the Besut Hospital Forensic Unit for a post-mortem.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.