Continue speaking out against Zionist regime’s war crimes: MAHAR

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Humanitarian Aid and Relief (MAHAR) has strongly reiterated its call for everyone to continue sharing and speaking out against the atrocious war crimes committed by the Zionist regime.

The development comes following Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan’s confirmation from UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres that the world governing body had already added Israel to the blacklist of countries that have abused children in armed conflict.

The blacklist comes following the recent ‘rescue’ of Hamas hostages by Israel - assisted by the United States military - resulted in 274 deaths and 696 civilian injuries in Camp Nuseirat.

“In a new low, military personnel allegedly hid in a truck used to deliver humanitarian aid to Nuseirat, whilst bombing continued in the area around the refugee camp.

“These evil, inhumane attacks cost the lives of many innocent civilians including women and children.

“Targeting refugee camps, UN premises or those used for other humanitarian purposes cannot be the new norm.

“These actions must stop and the responsible parties be made accountable, as would be demanded if such atrocities occurred elsewhere,“ said Mahar advisor Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She also called for an immediate political solution to end the conflict and give the Palestinian people their rights.

“If Israel and its allies focused on a political solution instead of exacting revenge and collective punishment – innocent lives would be saved.

“Israel’s allies must respect the decisions of international institutions, completely cease all military operations and invasions; and also stop supporting bombing activities,” she stressed.

Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, stated that Israel used hostages to legitimise killing, injuring, maiming, starving and traumatising Palestinians in Gaza. They are also intensifying violence against Palestinians in the rest of the occupied territory and Israel.

“This is genocidal intent turned into action. Crystal clear,“ she said.

Through its ‘Dapur Ihsan’ initiative, Mahar stands committed to providing cooked food to those taking refuge in Deir Al-Balah.