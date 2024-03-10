Cops complete probe into solidarity rally held at us embassy

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed their investigation on the solidarity rally held at the United States Embassy here on Monday (Sept 30).

The investigation paper was submitted to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) yesterday (Oct 2).

Wang Maju Police chief ACP Mohamad Lazim Ismail said they were now waiting for the DPP’s decision for further action.

Yesterday, Bernama reported that the police had recorded the statements of seven individuals, including the organisers of the solidarity rally, to assist in their investigation.

Mohamad Lazim had previously said an investigation paper had been opened under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 for holding a rally without adhering to the legal provisions.