Cops detain mule account holder involved in online investment scam

BALIK PULAU: Police detained a 27-year-old man yesterday, suspected of being a mule account holder for an online investment fraud syndicate, resulting in losses totalling RM32,000.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said investigations revealed that the man is a mule account holder for a fraud syndicate involved in non-existent online investments related to a recent case in Queensbay.

“...the victim made online transactions to the bank account totalling RM32,300 but then lodged a police report after realising they had fallen victim to the scam,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said the man was placed under remand to assist in the investigation, classified under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

In another development, Kamarul Rizal said four local men aged between 25 and 33 were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in an unarmed robbery in Bayan Baru last week.

He said the men were detained during a raid on a house in Lorong Sungai Ara 2 and are being remanded to assist in the investigation classified under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

Police also seized several items believed to be used during the robbery, such as a motorcycle, helmets, clothing, motorcycle keys, and RM65 of cash, he added.