Cops dismiss alleged attempted abduction of year 5 boy in Kuala Pilah

SEREMBAN: Police have confirmed that the allegation of an attempted abduction of a Year 5 student in front of a bus stop opposite a school in Kuala Pilah that went viral on social media is false.

Kuala Pilah district police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said investigations, following a report by the student’s family at 4.25 pm yesterday, found that the incident did not happen.

“During the investigation, the boy said he was approached by a man wearing all-black and driving a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). He also claimed to have been held by the stranger before escaping.

“However, further investigation found that the student made up the story because he was afraid of being scolded by the father for walking home alone to Kuala Pilah town without his knowledge,” he said in a statement here tonight.

In this regard, Amran advised the public not to make speculations or false statements on social media that could cause worry or disturb public order.