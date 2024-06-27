Cops nab man, seize 100 compressed slabs of ganja in raid on homestay

ALOR SETAR: Police arrested a man and seized 100 compressed blocks of ganja in a raid on a homestay in Taman Aman here on Tuesday (June 25).

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh said the 46-year-old suspect was nabbed by a team from the Kuala Muda district Narcotics Crime Investigation Division at about 4.30 pm.

He said police also found two packets of ganja weighing 8.20 grammes and a packet of syabu weighing 1.12 grammes during an inspection.

“Upon inspecting the two rooms in the homestay, police found 100 compressed slabs wrapped in a golden aluminium foil and a translucent plastic containing dried plants suspected to be ganja weighing a total of 100.2 kilogrammes (kg) in a wooden cupboard.

“The total value of the drugs seized is estimated at RM250,200. A motorcycle and RM100 in cash were also confiscated,” he told reporters here today.

Fisol said the suspect’s modus operandi is to use homestays as a transit for drug trafficking to dupe the authorities and the drugs are believed to have been obtained from a neighbouring country before being distributed in the northern part of the country and southern part of the state, including in Sungai Petani.

“The drugs, if they found their way to the market, could be used by some 20,000 addicts... so I ask for the cooperation of homestay owners to obtain complete information of their tenants and report to the police if there are any suspicious movements or activities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fisol said the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, has been remanded for a week from yesterday to assist in investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.