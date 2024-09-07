Cops question man wearing police logo t-shirt for illegal parking

PETALING JAYA: A man caught on camera wearing a T-shirt with the police logo while illegally parking near a shopping mall in Damansara Perdana was questioned by the police.

According to New Straits Times, Petaling Jaya district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar, said the police took a statement from the 40-year-old bicycle seller on Monday.

“We recorded his statement when he came to the Petaling Jaya Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department office,“ he said.

The incident came to light after a Facebook post highlighted the man’s illegal parking.

A 13-second video clip attached in the post showed the man wearing the police-logo T-shirt and parking his vehicle illegally, with the caption, “My Kids Will Never Respect The Police.”

The incident was reported to have occurred around 8.30am on July 3 according to investigations.

The T-shirt with the police logo had previously been distributed to participants of a police-organised fun-ride event in Shah Alam.