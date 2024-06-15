Cops rescue 17 Indonesian women trafficking victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Police rescued 17 Indonesian women who were suspected to be victims of human trafficking in a raid on a maid service company’s dormitory in Shah Alam, Selangor, yesterday.

All the victims were rescued under Section 44(1) of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (ATIPSOM) Act 2007, said Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) D3 ATIPSOM unit assistant head SAC Soffian Santong.

He said all the victims, aged between 25 and 45, were rescued under Ops Pintas at 9.30 pm.

Sofian said the raid was carried out after receiving information about the existence of forced labour against the victims who were given jobs as domestic helpers but some were exploited with no pay.

“A preliminary investigation found that all these victims worked between six months and two years with employers and some victims complained that they never received any salary,” he said today.

Soffian said three men, aged between 31 and 40 who acted as employers and supervisors to send the maids to work, were also arrested in the raid and will be investigated under Section 12 of the ATIPSOM Act 2007.