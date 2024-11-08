Corruption: A societal ill that transcends ethnicity should be dealt together

KUALA LUMPUR: Corruption is a societal ill that transcends ethnicity and should be addressed collectively, opined a member of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said by addressing corruption collectively rather than assigning blame based on religious or racial lines would lead to a greater chance of effectively combating the pervasive issue.

“Let’s promote a sense of unity and shared responsibility among all citizens regardless of their religious or racial affiliations to enable us to strengthen social cohesion and harmony,“ he said in a statement today.

Lee said accusing specific groups of religion or ethnicity for rampant corruption could perpetuate harmful stereotypes and prejudices, thus hinder efforts to address the root causes of corruption.

As such, he said there is a need for Malaysians to recognise that corruption is a pressing issue with far-reaching consequences on the overall well-being of the society.

“By involving civil society, media and individuals in the fight against corruption, Malaysia can empower its citizens to demand accountability and contribute to a more transparent and accountable society,“ he said.

The former Bukit Bintang Member of Parliament also described Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay’s call last Thursday for all quarters not to equate corruption with race as timely, appropriate and commendable.

Lee lamanted the tendency of many to fall into the narrative trap to classify certain race with habits and behaviour that are anti-national and unproductive in nature.

“There is no evidence, scientific or otherwise, that anti-social or destructive behaviour are the defining features of a single race. Let us take a cue from the Deputy IGP and stop making racial stereotypes that only help to impede nation building,“ he added.

In a Facebook video post, Ayob Khan addressed the misconception that authorities are allegedly ignoring non-Muslim bribe-givers, while disproportionately targeting Muslims who accept bribes.

Ayob Khan strongly criticised attempts by some quarters to racialise the issue and said: “We cannot continue to blame others for our own moral failings. Everyone should reject bribes and report those involved”.