Cough mixture flavoured ice cream raises concern

PETALING JAYA: A senior pharmacist has expressed alarm and warned the public to be cautious about consuming food items laced with medicines after homegrown ice cream chain Inside Scoop yesterday launched its latest offering that is topped with Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, also known as Cap Ibu dan Anak cough mixture.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital chief pharmacist Ong Aik Liang said: “Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa is a traditional herbal cough syrup used to alleviate minor throat irritations, but its use as a food ingredient is dangerous.”

In its sales pitch on Instagram, Inside Scoop said: “Made with real Pei Pa Koa and creamy vanilla bean swirls, it’s the perfect soothing refreshment you won’t want to miss. Available now for a limited time only at all Inside Scoop outlets.”

A promotional video also on Instagram shows a male actor consuming the cough mixture from a bottle before a woman’s voice narrates: “Hey, did you know that Inside Scoop now has Pei Pa Koa ice cream?”

The actor is then shown running off to an Inside Scoop outlet.

Another promotional video on Instagram that features British singer Zayn Malik touts the cough mixture’s herbal properties and pleasant taste and claims that the vanilla ice cream and Pei Pa Koa work as a combination.

According to Inside Scoop’s promotional materials, the limited edition flavour will continue to be sold until Aug 18.

Ong said traditional medicines come with clear dosage instructions, adding that this collaboration raises concerns about its safety.

“Ice cream is already cold enough to soothe the throat and is consumed by children as well, so adding cough syrup with a menthol sensation seems unnecessary.”

He said unlike traditional medicines that usually have detailed instructions and are dispensed in controlled amounts, ice cream does not typically include dosage information, while the large amount of the cough mixture seen being poured into a cup of ice cream in Inside Scoop’s promotional video could contribute to an overdose.

“How is the public going to know the appropriate dosage when served such a product? The producers should provide clear labelling and dosage guidelines to ensure safety. What happens if children consume this product?

“Until clear guidelines are available, consumers should exercise caution when consuming unconventional food products, and especially those in combination with medicines.”

A check by theSun revealed that in 2021, the Philippines Food and Drug Administration advised the public against purchasing or using unregistered drug products in that country, which included Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa.

The Taiwan Department of Health has also banned five herbal drugs, including Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, that contains aristolochic acid, a group of acids found naturally in many types of plants that grow worldwide and is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Ong said it is crucial to note that Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa is a non-prescription item, which means it can be purchased over the counter.

“Hence, there is a grey area in whether Inside Scoop has broken any laws. The company has taken an unprecedented move by including medicine in ice cream. This could cause public health issues if people use cough medicines in other food items as well,” he cautioned.

theSun reached out to the Health Ministry for comment but has not received a response by press time, while Inside Scoop could not be reached for comment.