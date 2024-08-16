Court dismisses Rosmah’s bid to stay hearing of suit by Lebanon-based jeweller

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today dismissed Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to stay the proceedings of the suit filed against her by Lebanon-based jeweller, Global Royalty Trading SAL, over the loss of more than 40 pieces of jewellery.

Her lawyer, Rajivan Nambiar said Judge Ong Chee Kwan dismissed Rosmah’s application with RM5,000 in costs.

According to Rajivan, the application filed on June 7 sought to stay the proceedings of the suit pending the outcome of Rosmah’s appeal at the Court of Appeal. The appeal concerns a High Court decision that dismissed her application to include the government and the police as third parties in the case.

“The intention was that if proceedings before the High Court were to proceed it should not affect the third party proceedings in the event Datin Seri Rosmah succeeds in the appeal.

“The court today said that if Datin Seri Rosmah succeeds in her appeal, the court would give fresh directions on the proceedings between Datin Seri Rosmah and the third parties. In view thereof, the court disallowed the application for stay,“ he said when contacted today.

Rajivan said the trial dates for the suit are scheduled for June 2 to June 6, next year.

Global Royalty filed the suit on May 29, 2023, claiming that Rosmah falsely alleged that 44 pieces of jewellery, including diamond necklaces, bracelets, and tiaras sent to her by the company’s agent, were seized by Malaysian authorities under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The jeweller further claimed that the wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had shifted the blame onto the Malaysian government when in fact, the jewellery had gone missing.

The company had initially sued Rosmah on June 26, 2018, demanding that she return the 44 pieces of jewellery or pay them USD14.79 million. However, the suit was withdrawn in 2019.