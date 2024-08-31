“Cuci Rasuah” performance ignites patriotic spirit at National Day 2024 celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Fired up by the “Cuci Rasuah” video clip from the full rehearsal for the National Day 2024 celebration, Suzana Ibrahim couldn’t resist the urge to witness the performance live.

Determined to be part of the historic event, the 44-year-old civil servant left her Wangsa Maju home before midnight, making her way to Dataran Putrajaya.

“The performance was nothing short of spectacular. I’ve watched it countless times on TikTok and when I saw the participants donning their striking orange outfits during rehearsals, I knew I had to see it with my own eyes,” she told Bernama.

Suzana wasn’t alone in her admiration. Sarimah Mat Isa, 43, also felt the powerful impact of the performance, which she described as a bold and symbolic gesture in support of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s relentless fight against corruption.

“It’s not every day you see a performance with such a strong message, especially during a national event like this. Fighting corruption is a monumental task, and this performance is a powerful statement of support,” said the mother of two.

The dance performance, aptly titled “Cuci Rasuah,“ was a creative masterpiece by artistic and concept director Rosnan Nordin. With 515 members of the National Department of Culture and Arts (JKKN) bringing it to life, the five-minute spectacle was a visual and auditory treat.

Armed with brooms and dustbins as unconventional instruments, the performers swept across the stage, their energetic movements echoing the nation’s resolve to cleanse itself of corruption. The performance was set to a rousing medley of patriotic songs, including a new composition by Rosnan and Anuar Abdul Razak, also titled “Cuci Rasuah,“ which stirred the crowd

Among the captivated audience was N Navheena from Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, who made her first-ever trip to witness the National Day parade.

“Being here in person is a whole different experience. The energy, the unity - it’s overwhelming. I’m so proud to be here, surrounded by people from all walks of life, celebrating our nation,” said the 28-year-old former student of SMK Desa Cempaka, Nilai.

Alex Low, 36, from Sabah, also found himself drawn to the celebration. In the federal capital for a convention, he decided to seize the opportunity to experience the National Day festivities in Putrajaya for the first time.

“It’s my first time in Putrajaya, and I couldn’t pass up the chance to attend the Merdeka parade. It’s incredible to be part of something this grand,” he said, visibly moved by the experience.