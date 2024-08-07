Customs seizes cigarettes worth RM2.1 million enroute to northern state

KOTA BHARU: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 3.2 million sticks of contraband cigarettes of various brands estimated to be worth RM2.1 million last Tuesday.

Its Kelantan director, Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long, said the cigarettes, believed for markets in the northern states of the peninsula, were seized from an 11-tonne lorry on the Jeli-Grik route en route from Gua Musang.

“A 49-year-old man was arrested and he has been released on bail. The case is investigated under Section 135 of the Customs Act 1967,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the cigarettes were among the contraband seized during an operation conducted between June 29 and July 5.

Meanwhile, Wan Jamal said his office had submitted a proposal to the Customs headquarters in Putrajaya to establish a Customs Enforcement Branch Office in Gua Musang.

“Currently, we only have an office in Kota Bharu,” he said.

He believed that having an office in Gua Musang would ensure a more effective operation in the state.

He advised the public to help eliminate smuggling by channelling information on the illegal activities at the Customs Toll-Free Line 1-800-88-8855 or the nearest Customs Office.