Daim’s wife gets temporary access of passport to travel to Switzerland, Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today granted former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin’s wife Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid’s application to obtain temporary access to her passport to travel to Switzerland and Singapore.

Judge Azura Alwi allowed the application after the prosecution did not object to the application made by Na’imah’s lawyer M.Puravalen for her passports to be temporarily released from today until June 30.

According to the affidavit in support of the application obtained by the media, Na’imah said she needed to go to Basel, Switzerland to attend the art exhibition, Art Basel, from June 10 to June 16 and also needed to be in Singapore to meet with her company’s stakeholders, related to work.

“The reason for choosing this period (June 10-30) is simply because of appointments already set for me to meet with several individuals during my journey,” she said.

According to Na’imah, she has appeared on all the dates set by the court and has not shown any sign of running away from the case she is facing and will surrender her passport back to the court after returning to Malaysia on or before June 30.

On Jan 23, Na’imah, 66, was charged in the Sessions Court here on a charge of failing to comply with a notice to declare her assets including Menara Ilham, as well as several other assets around Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The court, however, granted her bail at RM250,000 with one surety and ordered her to surrender her passport.

On Jan 29, her 85-year-old husband was charged with similar offences involving a bank account, seven luxury vehicles, 38 companies, and 25 properties.

They are charged under Section 36(2) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment or a fine of RM100,000 upon conviction.