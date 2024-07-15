Data, scientific research can further enhance TCM treatments - Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Data collection and evidence of scientific studies on traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) can further enhance its application and growing acceptance in this country, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

He said that currently, a total of 15 government hospitals have been practising TCM since 2009.

“Now that traditional medicine has scientific data and evidence, we aim to integrate it into our treatment (method) as a complement to conventional ones,” he told reporters after officiating the Seminar on Evidence-based Practice of Traditional Chinese Medicine today.

Dr Muhammad Radzi added that the Ministry of Health (MOH) currently applies treatments such as acupuncture and massage for patients with joint pain.

He said that the two-day seminar, held in collaboration with the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, brought together 70 local medical practitioners and academics to enhance the quality and safety of TCM based on established guidelines, with input from experts from China.

The seminar also serves as a platform for TCM medical experts from Malaysia and China to exchange views and experiences.

“Through this seminar, we aim to strengthen traditional Chinese medicine by gathering robust data. With solid data, we can enhance confidence in its effectiveness,” he stated.

Earlier, he launched the ‘Guideline on TCM Nursing Procedures in Private Healthcare Facilities in Malaysia’ as part of the MOH’s efforts to promote traditional treatments.

Earlier, in his speech, Dr Muhammad Radzi emphasised that validating treatments through rigorous scientific research will enhance TCM’s credibility and acceptance among practitioners, patients, and regulatory bodies nationwide.

“Scientific validation provides the basis for developing regulations and standards, ensuring consistent TCM practices,“ he added.

Commenting on the ‘Guideline on TCM Nursing Procedures in Private Healthcare Facilities in Malaysia’, he said that the guideline reflects the ministry’s commitment to integrating TCM into Malaysia’s healthcare system.

Also present were China’s Department of International Cooperation, National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine (NATCM) director-general Dr Wu Zhen Dou and Counsellor for Science and Technology, Embassy of China in Malaysia, Dr Zhao Xiang Dong.