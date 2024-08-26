DBKL told to work closely with experts to reduce sinkhole risks

PUTRAJAYA: The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has been instructed to work closely with geologists and infrastructure experts to assess and mitigate sinkhole risks.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said she was in constant communication with the Kuala Lumpur Mayor, Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif, to identify immediate actions and long-term strategies to tackle the issue.

She said it also includes the possibility of reviewing the urban planning policies in Kuala Lumpur to reduce sinkhole incidents effectively.

“The Federal Territories Department and DBKL will also strengthen the standard operating procedures for development by ensuring geotechnical studies done by certified engineers are submitted at an earlier stage, specifically during the planning approval application process,” she said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said she was in close communication with the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy, providing regular updates on the search and rescue operations of a female tourist from India who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India on Aug 23.

“Everyone needs to remain calm. Our priority now is the safety and well-being of the residents in Kuala Lumpur. I am committed to tackling this issue.

“Recent incidents in Kuala Lumpur provide an opportunity for all parties, including DBKL to examine and improve monitoring and responding methods to such incidents,” she added.