Death of Lahad Datu doctor must be thoroughly investigated – Health Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of a doctor stationed in Lahad Datu, Sabah, must be thoroughly investigated, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a post on X today, Dr Dzulkefly reaffirmed his stance against workplace bullying.

“I have had zero tolerance towards bullying since 2018 and shall remain steadfast on this policy (with a few cases in hand),” he said.

“All Health Ministry staff deserve a safe and just working environment,” he added.

It was reported that a specialist at the hospital was found dead at her residence on Aug 29, with her death believed to be linked to incidents of workplace bullying.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has also called for a full investigation into the incident.

In a statement, MMA President Datuk Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira expressed deep sorrow over the doctor’s passing and extended condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.

“This tragic loss underscores serious concerns about the mental health and well-being of doctors within the public healthcare system. We strongly urge the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Sabah State Health Department (JKN) to expedite a thorough investigation.

“We also respectfully ask the public to refrain from speculation, allowing the proper processes to take place,” he said.

The MMA highlighted that the medical community is closely monitoring the situation and urged for a swift and transparent response from the authorities.

Dr Kalwinder reiterated MMA’s commitment to improving the mental health, welfare, and working conditions of all healthcare professionals, ensuring a safe and supportive working environment.

Healthcare workers seeking assistance are encouraged to reach out to the MMA’s Helpdoc platform via helpdoc@mma.org.my.