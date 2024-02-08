Decarbonisation roadmap for aviation to be launched in September - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: A National Decarbonisation Roadmap for Aviation will be launched in September, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the roadmap would act as a policy guideline and a way forward for decarbonisation involving airlines and airport operators, as well as the adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

“It will encompass a few sectors and elements towards decarbonisation,“ he said at the Transport Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Loke said the Cabinet had endorsed and approved the roadmap for publication and implementation.

He said the roadmap was drawn up based on input from many airline and aviation stakeholders.

Loke said the roadmap is committed to the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (Corsia).

SAF is a liquid fuel currently used in commercial aviation that reduces CO2 emissions by up to 80 per cent.

Loke said the roadmap is also in line with sustainable development policies such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the National Energy Policy 2040, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), and the target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

He said that transport ecosystem planning also emphasises cleaner and lower-carbon environments.

“Various low-carbon mobility initiatives have been and are being implemented through cooperation with multiple parties, including increasing the use of electric vehicles (EVs) through the provision of a better EV ecosystem, setting targets for the use of sustainable fuels like biodiesel and SAF, and enhancing the share of public transportation modes, especially in major cities,“ he said.

Loke also mentioned that the Ministry of Transport (MOT) intends to propose several new key initiatives to the Ministry of Finance for consideration in Budget 2025.

He said these initiatives are expected to restructure the economy by empowering human capital in the public transportation sector, which will directly improve the quality of life for the people.

Among the planned initiatives is Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government.

Loke said that MOT, through rail transport agencies, is developing 48,000 units of housing and commercial buildings nationwide.

He explained that development around public transport hubs, such as housing, schools, workplaces and places selling daily necessities, will encourage the use of public transportation due to the proximity of destinations.

“The impact of TOD will be felt through improved well-being by reducing travel time and alleviating road traffic congestion,“ he said.