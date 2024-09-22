Decision to suspend, cancel GISBH business license depends on MKI Muzakarah gazettee - Ahmad Samsuri

KUALA TERENGGANU: The decision to suspend or cancel the business license of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in Terengganu depends on the decision by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI)

Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the matter will be decided after the MKI Muzakarah Committee meeting which will be held in the state soon.

“It is in the prosecution period for certain cases so we have to look more closely. The local authorities will also take action according to the announcement by the muzakarah,“ he told reporters after attending the Terengganu Students Association (PERMATA) Student Townhall Session here today.

Asked about the current situation in Terengganu involving GISBH, Ahmad Samsuri said the situation was still under control with only minimal effects.

“Although it has not been completely closed, we can see that no one is going to buy or enjoy food in their premises. We will leave it there until there is an official decision.

“We have no information on the number of GISBH followers or premises in Terengganu. We handed over the investigation to the authorities such as the Royal Malaysian Police because we were informed that the investigation had been carried out for a long time before,“ he said.