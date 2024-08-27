Development must adhere to guidelines set by PLANMalaysia - Nik Nazmi

IPOH: All development carried out must adhere to the guidelines set by the Department of Town and Country Planning (PLANMalaysia) to prevent unwanted incidents, said Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), through the Department of Minerals and Geosciences Malaysia (JMG), will assess the land condition, while the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia and the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) will do the same for development that affects forests and wildlife.

He said PLANMalaysia, which is under the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), has valid reasons for establishing the Environmentally Sensitive Areas (KSAS).

“We know that land is a state matter, which is why our guidelines are directed to state governments or local authorities (local government authorities) that approve the Planning Permission (KM), as it falls within their jurisdiction.

“When PLANMalaysia designates an area as an Environmentally Sensitive Area or when the Department of Environment (DOE) issues warnings in reports like the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), it is for a reason, “ he told a press conference here today.

He said this when asked whether NRES is involved in reviewing reports on land clearing for agricultural purposes to ensure the affected area is safe and does not lead to disasters such as floods and water surge phenomena.

He said the reason for PLANMalaysia establishing KSAS and the DOE strict in issuing the EIA report is to ensure public safety, as well as to prioritise environmental protection.

Regarding the water surge incident in Ulu Slim, he advised the public to exercise caution when planning picnics at river sites and to always follow the advice and guidelines issued by the authorities.

Meanwhile, regarding complaints about air and odour pollution in the Simpang Pulai area, Nik Nazmi said the DOE had inspected a scheduled waste recovery facility in Simpang Pulai, which was said to be the cause of the air and odour pollution in the area and several actions had been taken.